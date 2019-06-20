Where you can find pride items in Houston shops

iStock/Rikke68

HOUSTON - With gay pride month in full swing and the Houston pride festival and parade Saturday, around 500,000 Houstonians are expected to be heading downtown for the festivities.

As pride parade and festival-goers want to be festive and stylish for the occasion, we have compiled a list of Houston stores that have colorful pieces to wear this weekend.

Many of the collections also donate proceeds to LGBTQ organizations with your purchase.

Express x GLAAD Pride collection

The Love Unites line by Express has 35 individual pieces that celebrate the LGBTQ community. With every purchase of this line by July 15, Express will donate 25 percent of proceeds to GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.)

Apple watches have raindown bands

The pride edition sport loop for an Apple Watch Series 4 is a simple touch of support and color. The 40 or 44 millimeter band is rainbow. A portion of proceeds from this watch band will go to LGBTQ advocacy organizations including: GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality and Encircle. For more information, click here.



American Eagle Outfitters' It Gets Better Projects

American Eagle launched a pride line called AE X It Gets Better. The pride line has a versatile collection including T-shirts, a denim baseball hat, sweats and tanks. All of the sales from the pride line will go toward the It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit that strives to empower the LGBTQ community.

Vintage and resale stores stocked with options

Many vintage and resale stores around Montrose and the Heights will provide a variety of options for pride. You may have to search around a little, but unique and colorful finds can be found. Some of our favorites that will have plenty of options for pride include Flamingos Vintage Pound, Leopard Lounge and Buffalo Exchange.

Target donating to GLSEN

Target has a variety of pride clothing and accessories available for all ages. Target is donating $100,000 to the GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network.) For a look at Target’s products click here.

MAC Cosmetics has colorful pride makeup solutions

Your pride look is not complete without some colorful makeup. MAC has a special line for pride this year that includes over 40 shades of lipstick and glitter as well as dozens of eye shadow colors. The MAC Loves Pride looks range from rainbow, glitter and kaleidoscopic looks. It is also hosting pride events in the store. An event Saturday before the Houston pride parade will offer makeup touch-ups. as well as a MAC pride T-shirt. RSVP online to attend its events. Over the next two years, MAC will also be donating $500,000 to GLAAD. For more information, check out this article.

