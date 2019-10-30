'Torture chamber' in disguise? Petition aims to close 'extreme haunted' house

A haunted house that requires participants to get a doctor's note and sign a 40-page waiver before they enter is facing some pushback online with more than 31,000 people signing a petition calling for it to be shut down, NBC News reported.

A Change.org petition calls on Tennessee and Alabama state officials to "shut down McKamey Manor," which it says is a "torture chamber under disguise."

"They do screenings to find the weakest, most easily manipulated people to do the 'haunt'. ... Mckamey Manor is a shame to all haunted houses, and needs to be shut down," the petition started by a person named Frankie Towery reads.

Towery claims participants have been waterboarded, "forced to eat things" and have had duct tape wrapped around their heads. The petition calls for both locations of the haunted house — in Summertown, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama — closed.

