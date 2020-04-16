Maryland police department reminds people to wear pants while grabbing mail

In other weird coronavirus news, one small-town police department is having to remind a few of its residents to wear pants when they step out of their homes to grab the mail during the coronavirus quarantine.

The police department in Taneytown, Maryland, called out at least one of the town’s 6,728 residents Tuesday night on its Facebook Page.

“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning," the fed up officials wrote.

This story was first written by KPRC 2′s sister station WJXT News.