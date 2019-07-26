Wanted man killed in crash during 100-mph chase, police say

A vehicle is seen upside down at the scene of a crash in west Houston on July 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man who was wanted for assault died in a west Houston crash Friday when he fled officers who were trying to arrest him, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 12:15 a.m. at the corner of Westheimer and Synott roads.

Houston police said they were staking out the man’s home to arrest him, but the man saw officers and sped away.

Police said the man sped eastbound on Westheimer Road at more than 100 mph when he lost control of his vehicle. It veered off the road, crashed through a bank sign and then landed upside down.

The man was trapped inside the vehicle, police said.

“HFD came over and assessed him and unfortunately he was pronounced deceased on the scene,” said Commander K.J. Deese, of the Houston Police Department.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

Traffic lights at the intersection were malfunctioning, so drivers should expect delays until they are repaired.

