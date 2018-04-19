Video: 'Doorbell Bandit' strikes again; This is what authorities say he does to homes

HOUSTON - The man known as the "Doorbell Bandit” is still on the loose in the Houston area and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

KPRC 2 first reported on the "Doorbell Bandit” last week, and authorities say he’s been on a tear for the last several weeks across the area, particularly in west and southwest Houston, as well as northwest Harris County.

Authorities confirmed to KPRC2 that the man is the same suspect seen in previously released videos.

In the latest video, the man is seen driving a four-door Mercedes-Benz sedan. Investigators say he typically rings the doorbell or knocks on the window of homes where it appears nobody is home. Authorities say he is careful not to leave any fingerprints at the scene. If no one answers the door, authorities say he often breaks into the home and steals jewelry and other valuables.

Law enforcement highlighted three cases where the same man is seen:

April 10 - In the 15200 block of Lakewood Forest Drive, the thief parks in the victim’s driveway and busts through the front door to burglarize the home. He casually walks to his sedan and leaves just minutes after breaking in around 8 a.m.

April 6 - In the 4500 block of Sunburst in Bellaire, Texas, the man is caught on surveillance video peeking into and knocking on the windows before leaving.

March 23 - In the 2600 block of Robinhood in West University Place, the man rings the doorbell while trying to avoid being seen by passersby before breaking in and burglarizing the home.

If you have information, contact Precinct 5 Investigator L. Lizcano at 281-463-6666, Precinct 4 Deputy A. Rosas at 281-376-3472, Bellaire Detective J. Sandoval at 713-662-8122 or West University Detective M. Sutton at 713-668-0330. You can also leave a tip here.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.