USPS temporarily suspends package delivery due to 'porch pirates' in Katy neighborhood

KATY, Texas - Thieves have been busy in the Seven Meadows neighborhood.

Residents said several packages have been stolen over the past two weeks forcing the U.S. Postal Service to suspend package delivery for a short time.

What are residents saying

Ada Paz said the recent thefts are troubling.

“It’s very bad because we buy something for the kids or some important things, and well, right now, what’s happening is, they're stealing the things,” Paz said.

Mary Abbott said thieves are stealing from hardworking people and should be held responsible once they're caught.

“It’s not right of them to do of course and I think the people should be prosecuted if they're stealing packages.”

How is the United States Postal Inspection Service responding

“Package delivery was temporarily suspended due to issues with a neighborhood delivery and collection box. Postal Inspectors are investigating the incident. The USPS resumed package delivery to the neighborhood.

"As we begin our transition into the holiday season, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service recommends having parcels delivered to an address where someone will be able to receive it.”

How do I report the crime

The United States Postal Inspection Service suggests you visit their website to report a crime or for detailed information about how to avoid becoming a victim.

