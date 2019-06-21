Up to 11,000 DWI cases in Harris County impacted by recalled test tubes

A manufacturer for test tubes sent multiple law enforcement agencies in the Houston area a recall letter. The Harris County District Attorney's office called it "frightening."

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates learned of a massive recall Friday, involving medical devices used to preserve blood evidence, following a DWI arrest.

We have learned multiple law enforcement agencies in the Houston area have received a recall letter from the manufacturers of these blood evidence test tubes, informing them that tubes are compromised.

A "crucial" preservative was not included in some vials, according to a news release from the Houston Forensic Science Center. The preservative prevents the blood from clotting and the blood alcohol concentration from changing, according to the release.

"Staff trained to draw blood are supposed to check blood vials before use to ensure the powder is present. However, once the blood is in the vial it is impossible to know whether the preservative was in the tube," the release said.

Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Unit, told Channel 2 Investigates that the recall could affect up to 11,000 defendants or cases, and that his office is conducting an immediate review.

The impacted cases date back to August 2018.

