Lamar CISD teacher accused of aggravated sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A kindergarten teacher in the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.

Mark Anthony Mata, 33, was arrested May 31 by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Mata worked at Meyer Elementary School in Rosenberg. He’d been with the school district since 2006.

After his arrest, he was put on administrative leave by the school. He later resigned.

The alleged assault happened off campus at a private home on Jan. 3, 2018. The victim was not a Meyer Elementary student, according to investigators.

Mata continued in his job for 16 months until his arrest.

An officer with FBCSO told KPRC2 that a Lamar CISD security officer with the Rosenberg Police Department was informed about the investigation in January 2018. But Thursday, Rosenberg Chief of Police Jonathan White disputed that, saying his department wasn’t notified until Mata’s arrest May 31.

Mata faces a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of up to 99 years in prison upon conviction.

