2 rounds of scattered storms likely in Houston on Thursday

HOUSTON - A broken line of thunderstorms moving through central Texas will enter the Houston area in time for the Thursday morning commute.

The line of showers and storms will continue to become less organized as it progresses toward Houston, so only scattered rain is likely and no severe weather will impact the metro area.

Dry and increasingly hot and humid conditions will persist from mid-morning through mid-afternoon before another batch of showers and storms moves into Houston from the west.

The afternoon storms will move through between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and will be stronger than the morning showers. These storms have the potential to produce damaging wind and small hail. However, the greatest threat for severe weather will be well west and southwest of Houston.

High temperatures will reach the low 90s with a northwest wind between five and 10 miles per hour.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.