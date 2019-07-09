Unauthorized courtroom broadcast could lead to mistrial in David Temple case

HOUSTON - An unauthorized broadcast of courtroom footage at the retrial of David Temple could lead to a mistrial being declared.

David Temple is standing trial for the second time in connection with the 1999 slaying of his wife Belinda Temple.

Judge Kellie Johnson announced Tuesday that KHOU-TV violated a court order by broadcasting audio from proceedings on the first day of the retrial. The footage included video from a recess that may have divulged conversations between David Temple and his attorney.

David Temple’s attorneys said they may request a mistrial after reviewing what was broadcast.

Johnson gave both sides until Monday to review the footage and determine how they want to proceed.

KPRC 2 has reached out to KHOU-TV for a statement about the incident.

On Tuesday morning, a neighbor of the Temples took the stand and said that David Temple ran to his house the afternoon of the deadly shooting and banged on his door. He said David Temple claimed someone broke into their house.

David Temple, who has maintained his innocence, spent nine years in prison after a jury convicted him of murder in 2007. After a lengthy appeals process, his conviction was overturned in 2016 for prosecutorial misconduct. He was released on bond while he awaited a new trial.

