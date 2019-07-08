LIVE STREAM: Opening statements at retrial of David Temple in wife's 1999 slaying

HOUSTON - The retrial of a former high school football coach accused of killing his pregnant wife two decades ago is scheduled to begin Monday.

David Temple is charged with murder in the 1999 slaying of Belinda Temple.

He spent nine years in prison after a jury convicted him in 2007. After a lengthy appeals process, his conviction was overturned in 2016 for prosecutorial misconduct. He was released on bond while he awaited a new trial.

Special prosecutors were appointed by a judge in 2017 to review the case and decide whether Temple would be tried again.

Temple has maintained his innocence, and his attorneys have tried to have the charge against him dismissed.

Proceedings are expected to begin at 9 a.m. The judge will only allow live coverage of the opening statements, the closing arguments and the verdict.

