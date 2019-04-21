Twins charged with DWI after injuring deputies who were investigating fatal crash

HOUSTON - Two deputy constables were injured while working the scene of a deadly crash Saturday.

The deputies initially arrived at the scene of the crash where a commercial vehicle rear-ended a sedan, killing a 19-year-old woman inside the car.

As deputies were blocking off the road where the accident occurred, two suspected drunk drivers rear-ended their patrol vehicle. Those drivers were identified as twin brothers, James Bramlet and Joseph Bramlet, who were each operating a vehicle, deputies said.

Both deputies were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries

A K-9 officer was also in the patrol vehicle during the accident, but was not injured.

The two suspected drunk drivers were given field sobriety tests and failed. They now face DWI charges.

