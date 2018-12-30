Toddler killed, woman injured in major crash in north Harris County

HOUSTON - A 2-year-old child was killed and a woman was injured in a major crash Saturday in north Harris County, deputies said.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Airline Drive.

Harris County deputies said the child was sitting in the mother’s lap when the crash happened. Deputies said the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and her husband suffered minor injuries.

According to Harris County Investigators, a man driving a Dodge pickup was westbound on Blue Bell Road and struck a Nissan Armada turning into Airline Road from the center lane. Investigators said that based on the impact of the crash, the driver was possibly going above the speed limit.

The mother and the 2-year-old girl were in the passenger seat where the driver struck.

The driver of the dodge refused transportation to the hospital and if it’s determined he was driving above the posted speed limit he will face criminal charges.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.