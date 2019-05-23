This is the cobra-like snake spotted in our area

HOUSTON - A rare, eastern hognose snake made an appearance at Brazos Bend State Park in Needville, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials shared Sunday on social media.

Authorities said the animal slithered across Creekfield Trail following park flooding.

“This beautiful snake can vary in colors. It can be yellow, gray, brown, olive, red, or in this case, orange.

The hognose snakes get their name from their upturned snout which is used for digging in the dirt, sand, or leaf-litter,” the post read. “When threatened, these snakes will raise their head puff out to appear larger, and flatten out the skin around their neck to look like a cobra. Here, you can see this snake's impressive display and vibrant orange coloration.”

The eastern hognose snake is not venomous, but they want people and other predators to believe they are. Here’s a little more information about this snake species.



Texas Parks and Wildlife An eastern hognose snake spotted at Brazos Bend State Park.

Despite all the floodwaters in the park, several park residents have been spotted going about their normal day. Today,... Posted by Brazos Bend State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Sunday, May 19, 2019

