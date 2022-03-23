Ukranian teen adopted into Central Texas family

Roberto Marquez, a volunteer from Mexico, makes an installation with the Ukrainian flag in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

A teenage boy from Ukraine is now calling Texas home.

According to KLTV, Brittney and Matt Hejl, of Abbott, Texas, traveled 6,000 miles to rescue their adoptive son from Ukraine amid Russian attacks on the country.

Community members gathered in front of a local high school and lined the streets to welcome 16-year-old Andriy to his new home, KLTV reported.

KLTV reports, “Andriy smiled big and waved to the crowd from the back seat of his parents’ car, his face showing signs of much needed relief after four weeks of uncertainty.”

According to KLTV, Andriy was living in the basement of an orphanage for days as sirens and explosions went off in Ukraine.

The Hejls first met Andriy in 2015 through an orphan hosting program; however, wasn’t able to be adopted as he had living grandparents who were considered legal guardians.

Ad

Andriy became eligible for adoption in 2019, and was officially adopted by the Hejls in January 2022.

According to KLTV, his parents were scheduled to travel to Ukraine on March 10 to bring him to Texas when war broke out between Ukraine and Russia.