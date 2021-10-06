Partly Cloudy icon
87º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Texas

Lock and load: Shoot zombies at this Texas interactive safari park

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Texas, Things To Do, Halloween, Dallas, Zombies
Zombie Safari - The Zombie Hunt
Zombie Safari - The Zombie Hunt (Zombie Safari - The Zombie Hunt)

Looking for a spooky activity this Halloween season?

A Dallas-area paintball park is hosting Zombie Safari Dallas, an interactive zombie hunt every Friday and Saturday night in October.

Zombie Safari Dallas is an interactive, real-time, first-person shooter experience that allows players to shoot zombies with paintballs from response vehicles.

The event is hosted by Cousins Paintball Dallas, a veteran and first responder owned and operated paintball facility located at 8975 Farm to Market Road 740.

Tickets are available for purchase online by clicking here.

Admission starts at $10 for spectators and $25 for shooters.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email