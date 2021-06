Gov. Greg Abbott signs slate of legislation to penalize cities that reduce police budgets, increase criminal penalties for protesters

The Austin Police Department building with the Austin skyline in the background on March 22, 2021.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a slate of legislation Tuesday that targets protesters and restricts cities’ abilities to reduce police budgets.

In a ceremony attended by state law enforcement associations and bill authors, Abbott signed four Republican-backed bills aimed at widespread protests over police killings of Black and Hispanic Americans and calls to reduce spending on law enforcement.

House Bill 9, a priority bill for the lower chamber, requires jail time for people who knowingly block emergency vehicles or hospital entrances after a California incident last September where the sheriff’s department said protesters blocked a police car with two injured officers from entering a hospital.

Ad

Similarly, House Bill 2366 makes it a felony to use fireworks to interfere with official police activity or use a laser pointer to cause bodily injury to an officer. Prior to the bill, using a laser pointer was only a misdemeanor offense.

Critics have decried both bills as overly punitive, while Abbott and other supporters have called them necessary to keep law enforcement safe.

The other bills create two new barriers to big cities that wish to reduce their law enforcement budgets. Abbott called police budget reductions “downright dangerous” and a “reckless decision” in a press release after signing the legislation.

Though calls to “defund the police” can mean several things, it usually includes reallocating money to other social services or investing in alternative public safety programs.

Ad

Last August, the Austin City Council voted to cut and reallocate a third of their police department’s then-$434 million budget. Some of the money was redirected to violence prevention and food access programs, while other funds were reduced so duties like forensic sciences and victims’ services could be moved to other departments.

Ad