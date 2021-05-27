‘Arrest me’: 2 Austin cops go viral after saving man from burning truck before it exploded

Two Austin police officers Chandler Carrera and Eddie Pineda go viral after saving a man Monday from a burning pickup truck just before it exploded.

Officers Chandler Carrera and Eddie Pineda arrived at the Austin apartment complex before firefighters and jumped into action, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Pineda broke a window to open the truck’s door and then together they dragged the man out.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening smoke inhalation injuries, per the Statesman. Officials said the man suffered a medical emergency that contributed to the truck catching on fire.

Austin Police Department also released the bodycam video from the fiery rescue.

