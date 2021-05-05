Clear icon
Texas

Fiesta 2021 is coming back to San Antonio: Here’s what to expect, see which events are scheduled

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
San Antonio
,
Fiesta San Antonio
,
Texas
,
Things To Do
,
Fiesta
A Mariachi band performs during the Fiesta Mariachi Festival along the River Walk in downtown San Antonio, Wednesday, April 25, 2012.
A Mariachi band performs during the Fiesta Mariachi Festival along the River Walk in downtown San Antonio, Wednesday, April 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio’s biggest cultural fair is finally happening after multiple delays due to COVID-19.

The event, taking place June 17-27, will celebrate San Antonio’s culture, heritage, and passion for giving back to the community. Compared to previous years it will be smaller, with 50 out of the 115+ events participating, but will promise to bring a celebration to remember, according to a news release.

Each event scheduled will adhere to their own COVID-19 protocols, including city, state, and federal guidelines such as the CDC, per the release.

Fiesta San Antonio was originally scheduled in April of last year but was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KSAT he hoped by June of this year it would be safer as vaccinations are ramping up in Texas.

Some of the events confirmed include the Fiesta Run to Remember, The Ford Mariachi Festival, and Fiesta Gartenfest.

To view the full list of events and to learn more about Fiesta San Antonio, click here.

