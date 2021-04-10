Texas to receive 1.9M doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

A medical tray holds syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Texas will receive more than 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, state health officials said Friday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state will distribute more than 796,360 first doses to 468 providers in 116 counties of the state’s counties. 605,390 second doses will also be distributed for use by those who’ve already received their first dose. The federal government will send more than 500,000 additional first and second doses directly to pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.

Texas will receive less vaccine doses this week due to a reduction of approximately 350,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told states to expect smaller weekly allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until a plant in Baltimore is authorized to participate in vaccine production.

As of Friday, Texas providers have administered more than 13.6 million doses of the vaccine, 1.8 million of those administered within the last week and 3 million since vaccination was opened to everyone 16 years and older. More than 8.8 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 5.2 million are fully vaccinated.

Seven in ten Texans 65 and older have received at least one dose, and more than half are now fully vaccinated.

All in all, about two-fifths of all Texans 16 and older have gotten a COVID-19 shot, and almost one-quarter are fully vaccinated.

