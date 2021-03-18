Three Texas Republicans vote against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to police who protected Capitol during insurrection

Pro-Trump rioters clashed with Capitol police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Three Texas Congressman voted on Wednesday against a resolution honoring the U.S. Capitol Police for its efforts to protect members of both chambers amid a violent insurrection on Jan. 6.

Republican U.S. Reps. Michael Cloud of Victoria, Louie Gohmert of Tyler and Lance Gooden of Terrell voted against a resolution that awarded Congressional Gold Medals — the legislative chamber's "highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions" — to members of the Capitol police force. The bipartisan resolution passed 413-12.

A Politico report from earlier Wednesday stated that Congressional Trump allies tried to "to scrub references to the insurrection" from the resolution. Prior to the vote, Gohmert had circulated a watered-down resolution that did not mention the attack and sought to distance the deaths of Officers Brian Sicknick and Jeffrey Smith from the date of Jan. 6 because they both passed in the following days. Authorities recently charged two alleged rioters for assaulting Sicknick with a chemical spray, but it remains unknown if that exposure caused his death. Smith died by suicide several days later.

Gohmert released a statement prior to the vote.

“HR 1085, does not honor anyone, but rather seeks to drive a narrative that isn’t substantiated by known facts," he said. "We absolutely do want to show our gratitude and respect for the U.S. Capitol Police, so I removed the Speaker’s false and politicized narrative in order to arrive at legislation that truly honors those who selflessly serve us in Congress.”

Representatives for Gooden and Cloud did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republican U.S. Reps. Jodey Arrington of Lubbock and Kevin Brady of the Woodlands did not vote, but 30 other Texas House members, including Democrats and Republicans, backed the resolution.

The resolution designating the honor was sponsored by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was specifically targeted by the attackers and is third in the line of the presidential succession.

The legislation stated that "On January 6, 2021, a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building and congressional office buildings and engaged in acts of vandalism, looting, and violently attacked Capitol Police officers."

"The sacrifice of heroes including Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jeffrey Smith, and those who sustained injuries, and the courage of Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, exemplify the patriotism and the commitment of Capitol Police officers, and those of other law enforcement agencies, to risk their lives in service of our country," the speaker wrote.

The events of that day, in which a mob attacked the legislative branch in an unsuccessful attempt to block the certification of the 2020 election results, are seared into the minds of many members and resulted in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment for his role inciting the mob. But in recent weeks, Trump's most ardent Congressional supporters have sought to downplay the severity of the riot.

Several Texas members braced themselves that day for hand-to-hand street combat but were able to escape to safety thanks to the police and successful barricades.

“All I had was a baseball bat to protect myself and my staff,” U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, an Austin Republican who backed Wednesday's resolution recalled to the Tribune last month. “We heard them trying to break down the door and then we heard the Capitol police show up. There was a bloody exchange and then they left.”

