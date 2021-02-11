Government offering $1,000 to those who adopt a wild horse or burro at South Texas event

The Bureau of Land Management is adopting out wild burros and horses.

In an effort to find every animal a good home, the federal government is offering up to $1,000 to those who adopt a wild horse or burro at an upcoming event in Beeville, Texas.

According to a news release, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding an adoption event featuring 110 untrained animals that once roamed public lands in the West.

“The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources,” the release states. “The adoption and sale program is essential for achieving these important management goals.

According to the release, the incentive will be offered for every animal at the adoption event, which will take place from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, March 5, and from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at the Bee County Expo Center.

Ad

Staff will be on-site to approve adoption applications.

To qualify for adoption, prospective owners must be at least 18 years old, have no record of animal abuse and provide a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter.

According to the department, corral fence requirements are 6 feet for adult horses, 4 feet for yearlings and 4 1/2 feet for burros. All animals must be hauled in covered, stock-type trailers.

For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov.