First Texas shipment of COVID-19 vaccine expected week of Dec. 14, Abbott says

HOUSTON – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made an initial allotment of over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Texas for the month of December, which should begin arriving in Texas the week of Dec. 14, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office announced Wednesday.

The vaccines will be distributed to qualifying providers across the state who will administer these immunizations based on the guidelines released earlier this month. Additional allotments may be made later this month for December. Also, increased allotments are expected in January and the following months, Abbott’s office said in a news release.

Read the Texas guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott is quoted as saying in the news release. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”