Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Gainesville girl

GAINESVILLE, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 3-month-old girl from Gainesville.

Lyrik Brown was last seen Monday night in the 700 block of North Howeth Street.

According to authorities, the child is believed to have been taken by 30-year-old Jeremy Brown.

Jeremy Brown is believed to be driving a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with Texas license plate number 55432B6.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 940-688-7777.