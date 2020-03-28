WATCH: Texas high school mariachi band delivers incredible virtual performance amid quarantine

SAN ANTONIO – Quarantine isn’t stopping this South Texas high school mariachi band from making sweet music.

Students in the award-winning Roma Independent School District mariachi program are getting international attention after the band’s director Eloy Garza posted a video of the students recording a song together from each of their respective homes in the Rio Grande Valley, KSAT reports.

Garza had each of the students record their piece at home and clipped together all the videos using the PicPlayPost app.

“I helped put this video together for our students to show our community that our students are being productive during this tough time," Garza told KSAT by phone. “It was a way to show that it doesn’t matter the circumstances, we continue to make music. This was a creative way to keep my students motivated and distracted away from the situation.”

The mariachi program’s Facebook page shared the student’s video on Wednesday and it has already racked up more than 633,000 views.

Check out the varsity team’s tunes below:

Varsity mariachi first song from home. Enjoy! Full song Posted by Roma ISD Maríachi Program on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

The students are playing “El Relampago” in the style of Son Jalisciense from the state of Jalisco, Mexico, for their at-home rehearsal.

“My commitment to our program is to continue student success and responsibility as an educator to keep my students busy and productive,” said Garza.

The post has more than 17,000 shares and counting.