Texas A&M pledge's death ruled accident due to seizures after snorting Adderall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The death of a fraternity pledge at Texas A&M earlier this year has been ruled an accident attributed to the toxic effects of Adderall, according to an autopsy report released Thursday.

Joseph Little, 18, died Aug. 28 – two days after suffering a seizure at his Calloway House apartment and being rushed to a hospital. The freshman had been accepted to Phi Gamma Delta fraternity just before his death.

According to the autopsy report, Little’s blood taken when he was admitted to the hospital tested positive for cannabinoids and amphetamine.

An investigation revealed that Little had been up the night before he began seizing as part of a rush event, according to the report. He had snorted Adderall -- an amphetamine used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder -- before standing outside next to a statue on campus for nearly four hours in a suit and tie. Temperatures ranged from 77 to 91 degrees.

According to the report, when Little returned to his apartment later that day, he complained of being tired and began having seizures. Little seized for nearly a half-hour. His temperature climbed as high as 104 degrees and his blood pressure went as high as 204/179.

Little’s cause of death was listed as strokes due to seizures due to toxic effects of amphetamine.

The fraternity was suspended after a university review determined rules related to hazing and alcohol had been violated.

