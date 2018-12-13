Suspect identified in June deadly shooting at Houston bar

Houston police say Jose Luis Aviles can be seen in these various images released from December 2016 to December 2018.

HOUSTON - Police on Wednesday identified the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Houston bar earlier this year and said he is also a suspect in a case where shots were fired at a security guard two years ago.

Jose Luis Aviles, 23, has been charged with murder in the June 24 slaying of 44-year-old Jesus Aviles-Macedo at the La Oficina bar on Wilcrest Drive.

Houston police said Aviles-Macedo was inside the bar about 4:35 a.m. with about 30 other patrons when Aviles shot and killed him.

Investigators said they determined Aviles was also involved in an incident where shots were fired at a security guard on Aug. 7, 2016, at 11658 Southwest Freeway. Police said Aviles left the scene after getting into an argument with the guard but returned later and fired several shots at the guard before fleeing. The guard was not injured.

Aviles has been charged with aggravated assault of a security officer in connection with the 2016 shooting.

Anyone with information on Aviles’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

