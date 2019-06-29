Student claims Boykins made inappropriate comments at event, he claims he meant to inspire

HOUSTON - A recent event held by the Youth Advocacy Summit featured Houston mayoral candidate Dwight Boykins, who is also a city council member.

While he was there, he spoke to student attendees.

One student reached out to KPRC to express her discomfort regarding comments he made. Boykins responded on Facebook Saturday afternoon, stating that he only meant to "inspire" the group of students.

The hashtag #BoycottBoykins appeared on Twitter.

A tweet with a video appeared in the same thread. In it, Boykins can be seen calling an attendee up to the area where he was speaking and pulling her in closely.

An audio recording of the end of the speech was sent to KPRC. In it, students tell Boykins that they were made uncomfortable by some of his comments made at the event such as, "Women should keep their legs closed," though the full context of the original comment was not given.

"He pulled up another student very, very close to him and gave a hypothetical example and said that if those two were in a sexual relationship then other guys wouldn't want to be with the girls, advising women to stay away from this," the student wrote in an email to KPRC.

Boykins issued the following statement on his Facebook account Saturday:

"Over the course of my career, I have always been plain-spoken and have always spoke from my heart, especially where it involves laying a positive path forward for our youth. That was my sole objective recently when I was asked to speak to a group of students about their future hopes and dreams. During the discussion, I shared my perspective on life and the importance of staying focused while avoiding some of the pitfalls that far too often plague many of our youth, a message I have delivered to groups around the city. My words were met to inspire and I deeply regret the extent to which they caused anyone hurt or discomfort. That was never my intention, and to anyone who may have taken offense by what I said, I apologize."

