Storms damper outdoor Labor Day plans for Houstonians

HOUSTON - Labor Day rains didn't stop Houstonians from flooding downtown Monday afternoon for the Astros game against the Minnesota Twins.

"The rain won't stop us, we need rain boots, but we got umbrellas, we're good," said Javier Gutierrez, who came to the game with five other family members.

But the city also plays host to a lot of out-of-town visitors who come for the long holiday weekend to enjoy themselves, participating in activities ranging from concerts to weddings to outdoor adventures.

Kaamil Gaffar and his friend, Pooja, took a 16-hour flight from Doha, Qatar, to Houston just to go skydiving.

"Unfortunately it's cloudy and not a good day to go do that," Gaffar said.

The down pours was even a bit surprising for British rocker Phil Collen, the lead guitarist of Def Leppard, who was in town for a concert at Toyota Center with Journey.

"I did see a manhole cover today clanging, trying not to pop out, so that was unique. It seems every time we're here we just miss it, but not this time," Collen said, referring to the fact that the band's last visit to Houston was Aug. 22, 2017, for a concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion just days before Hurricane Harvey.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.