LIVE BLOG: SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at International Space Station

Published: May 31, 2020, 8:19 am Updated: May 31, 2020, 9:20 am

HOUSTON – After a historic launch Saturday, the SpaceX Dragon capsule is set to arrive at the International Space Station on Sunday.

The spacecraft is carrying astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who are the first space-faring Americans to be launched into orbit from U.S. soil since the end of the shuttle program in 2011.

This is also the first time a commercial spacecraft has carried humans into space.

Here are live updates about the docking at ISS. If you missed Saturday’s launch, you can watch a replay here.

9:17 a.m. -- Capture

Dragon has completed a soft capture of the International Space Station. The docking ring will be retracted, latches activated and the hard capture will be complete. That will complete the docking process.

9:12 a.m. -- Go for docking

After a brief hold just off the ISS, the go has been given for docking of the Dragon capsule to the station. Sunset is approaching.

9:10 a.m. -- Final hold before docking

Dragon is nearing the ISS and will hold for a brief moment at about 20 meters away from the station for a final check before making its final approach to the station for docking.

8:57 a.m. -- Maneuvers complete

The maneuvers being performed by the astronauts during the manual flight tests have been completed. The approach to ISS continues.

.@AstroBehnken called our #LaunchAmerica mission every astronaut’s dream — testing out a new spacecraft. In this video clip, the crew manually pilots @SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavour spacecraft while en route to the @Space_Station. Watch our live coverage: https://t.co/bXCGg5kzBB pic.twitter.com/WIQe50iQAj — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

8:37 a.m. -- Ahead of schedule

SpaceX announcers said the approach procedure is running a little ahead of schedule. A manual piloting test is underway as the Dragon capsule continues its journey to the ISS.

8:20 a.m. -- Schedule for today

Approaching, docking and boarding the Space Station is a lengthy process. Here’s a look at the schedule for today’s arrival of the Dragon capsule, according to NASA.

9:29 a.m. – Docking

11:45 a.m. – Hatch Open

12:15 p.m. – Welcome ceremony

2:15 p.m. – Post-arrival news conference at Johnson

You can watch all these events live in the video player above. We’ll post updates on this page as the process progresses.