Sketch released of suspect in shooting death of 2-year-old Ivory West

HOUSTON - A sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of Ivory West was released Monday morning by Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators.

West, 2, was with his father and another man on July 2 outside the family's apartment in the 2900 block of Trailing Vine in Spring when the shooter and another person walked up to attempt to rob them, deputies said.

Deputies said the men immediately opened fire on the three. Ivory was killed.

His father was shot about 10 times in the abdomen and the father’s friend was shot in the leg, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a black man with a slim build, about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He is believed to be in his early 20s to 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-274-9226. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Callers can remain anonymous.

