'My baby didn't deserve it': Vigil held for 2-year-old boy killed in home invasion

HOUSTON - Emotions ran high Friday night at a prayer vigil for 2-year-old Ivory West Junior, who loved ones called TJ.

Dorothy Harris, TJ's mother, said, "I don’t even have the words. My baby gone. He’s gone. Gone."

Harris was at a loss for words over the devastating tragedy following a home invasion-turned-murder on Tuesday night at their home.

That’s when authorities said two men came in demanding money and opened fire.

TJ was hit and killed.

A family friend who was at the home during the invasion was shot once and TJ’s father was hit nearly a dozen times.

The father of TJ, Ivory West, remains in a hospital and spoke to us by FaceTime.

"When they walked up, they had screamed, 'Where is the money?' but they weren't shooting. And I try to break and go to the door and they shot me," West said.

As loved ones came together to remember TJ, they also cherished the memories.

"That was my little rock there. Papa, Papa I couldn’t shake him for nothin', I couldn’t go out the door, I go outside he’s right behind me and I miss him," said Kevin Grant, TJ's grandfather.

For now, the family is praying that deputies find the killers responsible for the senseless crime and to get justice for TJ.

"Whoever did this, can you please come forward? Please. That’s all I’m asking, please come forward. My baby didn’t deserve it," Harris said.

