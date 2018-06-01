Santa Fe High School holds graduation ceremony for seniors

SANTA FE, Texas - The community of Santa Fe is taking another step forward, two weeks after the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School. Seniors will graduate Friday night during a ceremony at Joe Raitano Stadium.

It's the day Santa Fe seniors have been working toward for four years -- graduation day.

They'll walk across the stage on the two-week anniversary of the shooting.

Last week, the Santa Fe High School seniors attended the Rockets-Warriors playoff Game 5 at the invitation of Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

On Tuesday, students returned to the high school to finish out the school year.

The ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the field behind the school. Here's a link to a live stream of the graduation ceremony.

There's a large security presence at the stadium. Guests must have a ticket to get in and are urged to park at the school district and take a shuttle bus over.

