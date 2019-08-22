Restaurant Report Card: Rodent droppings, live cockroaches lead to health citations

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Violations: Found "food not safe for human consumption." Discovered mold growing on tamales in the cooler. Also found tamales, beans, charros, rice, pork, chicken and beef being stored at unsafe temperatures.

Violations: Discovered two live cockroaches on the wall by the food service station.

Violations: Critical violation: Discovered rodent droppings under the buffet line and also near the soda fountain station.

Violations: Discovered two live cockroaches, one on the food prep table and the other near the walk-in-cooler.

