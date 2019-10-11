Restaurant Report Card: Roaches in the kitchen and unsafe food

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

China One —7912 Long Point Road

Violation: Food not safe for human consumption. Inspectors found chicken stored at unsafe temperatures above 41 degrees. The three pounds of chicken was condemned and thrown away.

El Jardin Restaurant —7849 Harrisburg

Violation: Inspectors discovered two live cockroaches and three dead roaches in the kitchen area and the dry food storage area. They also found roach droppings throughout the establishment.

Inspectors found roach droppings on the walls, on the shelves, behind the freezer and near the walk-in-cooler.

Grif's Shenanigans Café and Bar — 3416 Roseland

Violation: Inspectors found six live cockroaches in the front bar area where the soda machine is located.

James Coney Island — 4200 North Freeway

Violation: Inspectors found four+ dead cockroaches in the back storage area.

