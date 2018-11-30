Restaurant Report Card: Unsafe food temps, roaches, slime found by Health Department

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Click through the slideshow to see which restaurants violated the health department standards this week.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: Nov. 29, 2018

1 of 4 KPRC2 PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: Nov. 29, 2018 × 1 of 4 KPRC2 V-Star Restaurant - 6969 Gulf Freeway - Violation: Discovered packages of frozen squid thawing-out at room temperature. Thawing food at room temps or thawing in water is prohibited by health department rules. Hide Caption 2 of 4 KPRC2 Smok’n Honey House - 8801 North Loop East - Violation: Discovered cooked beef brisket stored at 50 degrees, chicken wings stored at 47 degrees. Food not to be stored in cooler warmer than 41 degrees by health department rules. Hide Caption 3 of 4 KPRC2 Corner Bakery Café - 107 Yale Street - Violation: Food stored off temperature. Inspectors found cheese stored at 54 degrees, tuna salad stored at 58 degrees, corn salsa stored at 54 degrees. Hide Caption 4 of 4 KPRC2 Spicy Hunan - 9889 Bellaire Boulevard - Violation: Discovered two live cockroaches by the dishwashing machine. Also found many more dead roaches in the same place. Found slime in the ice machine. Hide Caption 4 of 4 KPRC2 KPRC2 KPRC2 KPRC2 AD

Spicy Hunan - 9889 Bellaire Boulevard

Violation: Discovered two live cockroaches by the dishwashing machine. Also found many more dead roaches in the same place. Found slime in the ice machine.

Smok’n Honey House - 8801 North Loop East

Violation: Discovered cooked beef brisket stored at 50 degrees, chicken wings stored at 47 degrees. Food not to be stored in cooler warmer than 41 degrees by health department rules.

V-Star Restaurant - 6969 Gulf Freeway

Violation: Discovered packages of frozen squid thawing-out at room temperature. Thawing food at room temps or thawing in water is prohibited by health department rules.

Corner Bakery Café - 107 Yale Street

Violation: Food stored off temperature. Inspectors found cheese stored at 54 degrees, tuna salad stored at 58 degrees, corn salsa stored at 54 degrees.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.