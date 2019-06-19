Remains found at dumping ground identified as missing Houston man, sheriff says

HOUSTON - Skeletal remains found in a wooded area Thursday have been identified as Luis Rangel, 22, who was reported missing in May -- roughly a month before his remains were found.

What happened?

Rangel was last seen alive May 16 in the 8600 block of Jensen Drive in Houston. His skeletal remains were found roughly 8 miles away in northeast Harris County when a dog found his skull and brought it to a house nearby. Investigators worked to recover the rest of his remains.

“I walked up to them, and there’s a human skull sitting in the driveway, just sitting there. I was stunned. I was shocked,” said Erica Hernandez, a passerby at the time the remains were discovered.

Deputies who patrol the area described it as being desolate and dark at night, Gonzalez said. Other debris at the scene, including a couch, indicated that the area is also considered a dumping ground, he said.

Rangel's car was found burned May 19.

What's next?

Investigators are working to learn how Rangel died, how he ended up in the area and what may have led up to his disappearance and death.

No additional details surrounding the case have been released.

