Family desperate for answers after missing man's car found burned

HOUSTON - The family of a missing Houston man is growing more desperate to find him --- especially after learning his car had been found burned.

Texas Equusearch has been brought in to help. Luis Rangel, 22, was reported missing Saturday.

Houston police found his Nissan Altima Sunday in Greenspoint, with the inside of the vehicle torched.

Rangel is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds. He was last seen in the 8600 block of Jensen Drive in north Houston. He was last seen wearing a plain red T-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with green shoe laces and a black Adidas hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

