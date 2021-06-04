Far-right troll charged in Capitol riots avoids house arrest

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters break into the Capitol in Washington. Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself "Baked Alaska," will not face house arrest after being charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after court officials raised concerns about his recent encounters with police officers in Arizona. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A federal magistrate on Friday declined to order house arrest for a far-right internet troll charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after court officials raised concerns about his recent encounters with police officers in Arizona.

U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey warned Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet that he acted dangerously and “came close to committing crimes" while he videotaped himself arguing with a drunken friend and calling police twice. But the magistrate ultimately concluded that Gionet didn't violate any conditions of his pretrial release.

The Justice Department has arrested about 465 people in nearly all 50 states - an average of about three defendants arrested every single day, including weekends, since January 6th. Marine Corps officer, Christopher Warnagiris, the first active-duty service member arrested in the insurrection, was indicted Thursday on nine charges including assaulting an officer.

In Gionet's case, a pretrial services officer had recommended imposing home detention and banning Gionet from posting videos to social media or other video sharing platforms. A federal prosecutor concurred with the recommendations.

Harvey rejected both recommendations, but chided Gionet for “baiting” his friend into fighting in a moving car.

“You knew what you were doing, putting the camera in his face,” he said. “You wanted to get a rise out of him, and you did.”

A video of Gionet's contact with law enforcement in Arizona on May 26 was posted on YouTube, according to a pretrial services report. Gionet apparently called police that evening to report that a friend and fellow “YouTuber” had assaulted him, federal prosecutors said in a court filing.

After officers arrived, Gionet agreed to take his friend home. When the friend became belligerent in the car, Gionet called police again and was “somewhat uncooperative” with the second set of officers who respond, prosecutors said.

