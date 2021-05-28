Eyeing calendar, Biden to end GOP infrastructure talks soon

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden wants to wrap up infrastructure negotiations soon with Senate Republicans and is looking ahead to June action in the House after finding their idea of tapping leftover COVID-19 relief funds to pay for the investment unworkable, a White House adviser said Friday.

Even as Biden plans to meet with lead GOP negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia next week and is open to hearing from other Republican senators working on different proposals, he is eying the short timeline remaining to strike a deal. The president is taking note of the June 9 hearing on a House transportation bill that is widely seen as a building block for a big package.

Details of the president's thinking on the path ahead are solidifying after extensive deliberations with his staff at the White House. What has emerged are more detailed outlines of his assessment and major objections to the approach put forward in a Republican counteroffer.

Ad

The president has concerns over the substance of the GOP infrastructure proposal and how to pay for it. The thinking was shared by the White House adviser on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private deliberations.

Biden on Thursday warned naysayers in Congress not to “get in the way” of his big infrastructure plans.

After touring a manufacturing technology center at a community college in Cleveland, Biden held up a card with the names of Republicans lawmakers who had rejected his coronavirus aid bill in Washington but later promoted its assistance when they were back home in front of voters. He warned them not to play similar games as he pushes this next legislative priority in Congress.

“I’m not going to embarrass anyone, but I have here a list," he said. “If you’re going to take credit for what we’ve done,” he continued, “don’t get in the way of what we need to do.”

The political arguments over Biden's ambitious proposals are quickly distilling into a debate over the size and scope of what all sides agree are sorely needed upgrades to the nation's aging and outmoded infrastructure.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad