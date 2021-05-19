Reversing Trump, Buttigieg reinstates local hiring program

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, from right, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, visit the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday reinstated an Obama-era pilot program that aims to aid minority and disadvantaged people by ensuring local hiring for public works construction projects, reversing a decision by the Trump administration.

Buttigieg made the announcement after touring the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, a decades-old span across the Anacostia River that's undergoing a massive reconstruction. The bridge project was launched under the local hiring rules that Buttigieg is bring back.

“We know this can work because it worked right here,” Buttigieg said. “It's such a great example of the things we're talking about.”

The Transportation Department’s four-year pilot initiative, originally launched by the Obama administration in 2015, will permit state and local agencies receiving federal transit or highway money to impose local hiring preferences, such as those favoring veterans, minorities and low-income workers.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said that imposing the hiring preferences can “take a little longer on the front end” of a project. But it allows local governments a measure of control over the way infrastructure dollars flow through the community, she said.

The program had been scrapped by President Donald Trump in 2017, reverting to rules set during President Ronald Reagan's administration, which prohibited geographic-based hiring preferences.

But as President Joe Biden pushed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan geared toward creating millions of jobs, a range of advocacy groups and Democratic senators urged Buttigieg to roll out a new local hiring program, saying that the federally funded construction projects could dole out ways for local residents to access well-paying jobs and revitalize regional economies.

“As we invest in world-class infrastructure for Americans, we want to make sure that our investments create jobs for people in the communities where the projects are located,” Buttigieg said. “We’re proud to launch the department’s local hiring initiative, with an additional focus on workforce development so that good jobs can become meaningful careers.”