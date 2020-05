The Latest: India eases lockdown as infection rate rises

Indians line up to buy liquor outside one the liquor shops which was reopened Monday after six weeks lockdown in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 4, 2020. Indias six-week coronavirus lockdown, which was supposed to end on Monday, has been extended for another two weeks, with a few relaxations. Locking down the countrys 1.3 billion people has slowed down the spread of the virus, but has come at the enormous cost of upending lives and millions of lost jobs. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— India relaxes some virus restrictions even as infection rate rises.

— European Union approves 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) in loans and guarantees that French state is providing to Air France.

— Belgium loosening lockdown measures, confident crisis is waning.

NEW DELHI — India has relaxed some lockdown restrictions even as the pace of coronavirus infections has slightly accelerated.

Some economic activities resumed Monday after a nationwide halt that lasted nearly five weeks. Normal life, albeit with masks, social distancing and stringent hygiene standards, has started to return in low-risk areas with few or no cases, while constraints on movement and work continued elsewhere in the country.

In the capital of New Delhi, a designated hot spot, many lockdown restrictions remained. But more than 100 people — not all observing social distancing measures — stood in line ahead of the reopening of a liquor store.

India has about 42,500 virus cases, 11,706 recoveries and 1,373 deaths. The country had conducted more than a million tests by Monday. Still, at 758 tests per million people, India is among the nations testing the lowest fraction of their population. And experts warn the virus has yet to peak.

BRUSSELS — The European Union has approved 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) in loans and guarantees that the French state is providing to its airline Air France to weather the financial storm unleashed by the coronavirus.

EU Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said the guarantees and loans “will provide Air France with the liquidity that it urgently needs to withstand the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.”

It was part of a deal by the French and Dutch governments announced April 24 of at least 9 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in bailout money to rescue both Air France and KLM, which are fighting for survival as most of their planes are grounded by virus lockdowns around the world.

Air France will get 3 billion euros in direct loans from the French state and a 4 billion euro bank loan guaranteed by the state, the airline said in a statement.

BRUSSELS — Belgium is relaxing some of its lockdown measures Monday, confident enough that the coronavirus crisis is on the wane.

Business-to-business companies can open their offices to employees again, even though remote work is still encouraged. Those who come to work need to respect social distancing or wear protective masks. Textile shops selling cloth will be opening, too, because they are essential if people want to make their own protective masks.

Those masks will also be mandatory on public transportation, which will seek to reopen at full capacity. And people will be allowed to exercise and play sports with two others.

Belgium has reported 7,844 deaths of people confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19. Authorities have been able to relax lockdown measures as coronavirus cases have steadily decreased over the past few weeks.

TOKYO — Japan says a panel of experts supports the government’s plan to extend the nationwide state of emergency through the end of May.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he planned to keep the current coronavirus measures in place for another month, in accordance with recommendations from health experts. They noted the rise in new cases has slowed but Japan’s medical system is still overburdened.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters Monday that experts backed the government’s plan to extend social distancing measures until May 31 and called it “appropriate.”

Nishimura said Sunday the current measures in Tokyo and a dozen other prefectures designated as special warning zones are expected to stay in place, while 34 other prefectures would be allowed to somewhat ease restrictions on the condition they take ample preventive steps.

Later on Monday, after approval by parliamentary committees, Abe is set to formally announce an extension and explain details.

Japan has had more than 15,000 virus cases and 510 deaths as of Monday, according to the health ministry.

BEIJING — China reported three new coronavirus cases Monday, all brought from overseas, and no additional deaths.

A total of 481 people remain in the hospital because of the virus, with about 1,000 under monitoring and isolation after showing symptoms or testing positive without symptoms.

China has reported 4,633 deaths from COVID-19 among 82,880 cases.

