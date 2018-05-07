Police chase ends in deadly crash in west Houston

HOUSTON - A person was killed and two others injured when a police chase ended in a crash in west Houston, police said.

The crash was reported at 9 p.m. on Katy Freeway at Blalock Road.

Officials said the chase started when the suspect's vehicle took off during an attempted traffic stop. Officials said the suspect ran a red light and struck a blue sedan, which split the vehicle in half and killed a woman inside.

Officials said the chase suspect's vehicle hit a pole, ending the chase.

Both people in the suspect's vehicle were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.