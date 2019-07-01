Person possibly missing, 2 others injured in boating accident in San Jacinto River, sheriff says

HOUSTON - A person is possibly missing and two others are injured after a boating accident Sunday in east Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. in San Jacinto River at 18908 Sandridge Court.

Gonzalez said the boat struck a bulkhead, leaving a man and woman with serious injuries. He said the man was flown to a hospital via Life Flight and the woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Gonzalez said a third person may have gone overboard and is missing.

A boating accident at the San Jacinto river. Two people transported to the hospital and one person missing @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/OYgypPyx7M — KPRC2 Sally Mamdooh (@KPRC2Sally) July 1, 2019

