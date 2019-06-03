Pasadena family upset after receiving graduation cake made of Styrofoam from Walmart

PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena family is upset because they said they received a graduation cake made of Styrofoam.

Marsy Flores told KPRC that she wanted to make sure that her daughter's high school graduation party was perfect.

“This is my baby, and she was graduating, so it was very important to me," Flores said.

Flores said that when she went to pick up the graduation cake the morning of the ceremony, she hit a snag. She said Walmart lost her order for a two-tier cake.

“They didn’t have our order. They didn’t have anything ready.”

Flores said the store offered to give her a different cake free of charge. She said she chose a smaller cake and the bakery added a picture and several adornments to the frosting. Flores said that she thought that the party was back on track but realized she had another problem when she went to cut the cake and realized it was Styrofoam underneath the frosting.

The family took a video following the incident.

“They can't replace the moment that we lost. It’s a special moment, and this is what we got for it, a Styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, they did it twice,” Flores said.

The family received a $60 gift certificate from Walmart when they went to notify the bakery about the incident.

When KPRC contacted Walmart, Public Affairs issued this statement:

"Incident was a result of a misunderstanding. The matter has been resolved. The customer was given a gift card for her inconvenience."

