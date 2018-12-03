Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all westbound lanes on I-10 at San Jacinto River

HOUSTON - An overturned tractor-trailer blocked all westbound lanes on the East Freeway at the San Jacinto River on Sunday afternoon, according to TranStar Houston.

The accident was reported at 3:10 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the lanes wouldn't reopen until around 8 p.m.

TranStar Houston reports the heavy truck caught on fire after the accident, but cameras show the flames have been extinguished.

Emergency crews are on the scene investigating the accident.

The cause of the crash and the extent of the driver's injuries are unknown.

