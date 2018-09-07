Ordering Whataburger just got even easier: Burger chain is taking online orders

HOUSTON - If you need your Whataburger fix, you will soon be able to get your grub on even easier. The San Antonio-based burger company is expanding its reach by accepting orders online.

The online ordering is already being tested in San Antonio, but plans for Houston, Corpus Christi and Austin are next, as soon as October.

Whataburger

Whataburger restaurants in the rest of the state are just going to have to wait until next year for the new convenient ordering.

Whataburger fans would just need to the app to order. It is available for both Apple and Android.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.