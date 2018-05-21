Only in Texas: Horse caught on camera running on Highway 59 at Hopper Road

HOUSTON - Only in Texas will you see a horse running on a highway.

A fully saddled horse was caught on camera running north of Highway 59 at Hopper Road at 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Tomas Huerta posted the video on Facebook, saying, "Only in Houston you see a horse on the freeway trying to get home to watch the Rockets game."

The video shows two drivers who capture the horse by cutting off its path and getting it off the freeway to safety.

It is unknown how the horse got onto the freeway or how it got away from its owner.

