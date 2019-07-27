Off-duty officer injured while helping crash victim on Highway 290

HOUSTON - An off-duty police officer was injured while helping a crash victim early Saturday morning on Highway 290 in northwest Houston.
Houston police said the officer, who was monitoring a construction site, ran over to render aid to the driver of a Toyota Camry who had rear-ended a fuel truck on the Northwest Freeway near the Antoine exit.
Officers said that's when a van clipped a fire truck and a tow truck, then hit the off-duty officer.
The officer was taken to Ben Taub Hospital with unknown injuries.
The driver of the van, accused of causing the secondary accident, is being questioned.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
