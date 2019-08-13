News 2 Know: Person of interest in Memorial City Mall incident and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Today is also International Left-Handers Day. Studies suggest about 10% of the world’s population is left-handed, and eight of our 45 presidents have been left-handed.

Another triple-digit day means another heat advisory for the Houston area. The good news is that the heat is expected to break tomorrow as a cold front approaches the region, bringing an increase chance of clouds and scattered storms. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

Search on for person of interest in Memorial City Mall incident

KPRC2 Police said the person in this photo is a person of interest in the Memorial City Mall incident on Aug. 11, 2019.

Police are searching for a man who threatened to kill himself, which caused mass hysteria at Memorial City Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Husband loses leg trying to stop carjacking with wife inside car, police say

KPRC2 A man lost at least one of his legs while attempting to stop a carjacking in Southwest Houston on Aug. 12, 2019.

A man lost at least one leg while attempting to stop another man from stealing his car while his wife was inside, according to police.

Simone Biles is back home after her historic performance

KPRC2 Simone Biles landed in Houston on Aug. 12, 2019, after her record-setting performance at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City.

Spring's Simone Biles arrived back in Houston on Monday night after winning another championship and giving another record-breaking performance.

What you should know about the new US immigration policy

KPRC2 A woman holds a sign that says " WE ARE ALL HUMAN" during a protest in Houston on Aug. 12, 2019.

The U.S. legal immigration system will change in dramatic ways in October, the Trump administration announced Monday.

On this day

In 1942, the “Manhattan Project” began under the direction of U.S. General Leslie Groves. The goal was to create an atomic bomb.

